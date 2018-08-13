Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group opened at $71.88 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.10 per share, with a total value of $256,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $981,883.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “$66.12” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

