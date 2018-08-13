Jack in the Box (JACK) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $94.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Jack in the Box to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

JACK stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $124,280.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 78,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $7,142,962.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,395.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,041,000 after buying an additional 94,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 44,890 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after buying an additional 850,593 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

