Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

Headlines about Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iterum Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4184253711832 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.90. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,877. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

ITRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 456,099 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,929,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 500,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 965,099 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,287 in the last three months.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

