Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.
Shares of Israel Chemicals opened at $5.13 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 4,878,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 876,965 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 1,776.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 856,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 811,050 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 2,050.6% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 649,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 619,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,581,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 615,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 81.4% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,187,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 532,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Israel Chemicals Company Profile
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.
