Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of Israel Chemicals opened at $5.13 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Israel Chemicals’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 4,878,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 876,965 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 1,776.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 856,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 811,050 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 2,050.6% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 649,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 619,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,581,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 615,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Israel Chemicals by 81.4% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,187,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 532,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

