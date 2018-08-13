Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) Shares Bought by Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the quarter. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf accounts for about 0.4% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 6,187.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 61,068.8% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:GOVT opened at $24.57 on Monday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 52-week low of $448.20 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.0426 dividend. This is an increase from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

