iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 818.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,832,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,204,000 after acquiring an additional 213,967 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF opened at $210.92 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

