iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 9.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 651,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,962,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3,144.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $157.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.