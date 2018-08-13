iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Stake Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF opened at $78.61 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.