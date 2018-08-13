iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) is Private Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,522,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,706,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $78.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.