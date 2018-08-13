iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF remained flat at $$226.75 during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.50 and a twelve month high of $229.36.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

