iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) Position Lifted by Sigma Investment Management Co

Sigma Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 13.3% of Sigma Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sigma Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 297,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 50,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000.

MTUM opened at $113.83 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

