iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 354,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 832,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 264,301 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,663,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,719,000 after purchasing an additional 141,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF opened at $49.39 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.