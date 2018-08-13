iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stake Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $87.22 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

