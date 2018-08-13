iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,213 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $73,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF opened at $88.20 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

