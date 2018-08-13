iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI) Holdings Lessened by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd opened at $119.88 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,994.28 and a 12 month high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2114 per share. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

