iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

Press coverage about iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.7849647240796 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.37 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1999 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

