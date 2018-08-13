Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,985,637 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 13th total of 17,413,293 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $583,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,632.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,062. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals opened at $18.82 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.61 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

