Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 402.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $115,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain opened at $34.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $710,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,046.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

