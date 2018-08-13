iPass (IPAS) Stock Price Up -3.4%

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS)’s share price rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 22,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 380,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several research firms have commented on IPAS. ValuEngine upgraded iPass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on iPass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.13.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iPass had a negative return on equity of 2,566.71% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. analysts predict that iPass Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPass stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,642,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of iPass at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPass Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAS)

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

