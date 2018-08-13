Investors Sell Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Traders sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $85.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.51 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $0.55 for the day and closed at $260.91

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,829 shares of company stock worth $15,190,129. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

