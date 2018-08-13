Investors Sell Envision Healthcare (EVHC) on Strength (EVHC)

Traders sold shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) on strength during trading on Monday. $5.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.96 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Envision Healthcare had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Envision Healthcare traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $44.70

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.

The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Envision Healthcare Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVHC. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 194.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 124.4% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter worth $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter worth $213,000.

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

