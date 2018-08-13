Investors Buy Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) on weakness during trading on Monday. $89.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.13 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Schwab International Equity ETF had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Schwab International Equity ETF traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $32.76

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

