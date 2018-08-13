Investors Buy Shares of Booking (BKNG) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a hold rating. $347.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $275.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.86 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Booking had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Booking traded down ($43.40) for the day and closed at $1,854.26

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.45.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

