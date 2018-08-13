Investors Buy General Motors (GM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) on weakness during trading on Monday. $156.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.68 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, General Motors had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. General Motors traded down ($0.43) for the day and closed at $36.16

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

In other news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,890,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $586,820,000 after purchasing an additional 81,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,743,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,698,000 after purchasing an additional 543,631 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

