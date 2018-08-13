Investment Technology Group (ITG) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.45% of Investment Technology Group worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Investment Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Investment Technology Group opened at $23.07 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Investment Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Investment Technology Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

