Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ: ADRO):

8/8/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – Aduro BioTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Aduro BioTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Aduro BioTech was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/4/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aduro has a broad, promising pipeline of novel immunotherapies under development for treatment of different forms of cancers. The company’s collaboration agreements with large pharma companies — Novartis and Johnson & Johnson — not only validate the company’s research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds. However, with no approved products in Aduro’s portfolio, the company heavily depends on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants as well as other payments for the development of its pipeline candidates. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

7/3/2018 – Aduro BioTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aduro has a broad, promising pipeline of novel immunotherapies under development for treatment of different forms of cancers. The company’s collaboration agreements with large pharma companies — Novartis and Johnson & Johnson — not only validate the company’s research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds. However, with no approved products in Aduro’s portfolio, the company heavily depends on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants as well as other payments for the development of its pipeline candidates. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

6/28/2018 – Aduro BioTech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2018 – Aduro BioTech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Aduro BioTech opened at $5.65 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $446.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.06. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 574.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $72,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,075.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,454 shares of company stock valued at $436,260 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 100,979 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 126,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

