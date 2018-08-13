Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) in the last few weeks:
- 8/9/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/3/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/3/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/3/2018 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2018 – Sierra Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 7/30/2018 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2018 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/23/2018 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “$16.55” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/13/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/7/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “
- 6/30/2018 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
SWIR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $700.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.89. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.50.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.
