Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/3/2018 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Sierra Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

7/30/2018 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2018 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “$16.55” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/7/2018 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

6/30/2018 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

SWIR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $700.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.89. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,575 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 709,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 663,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

