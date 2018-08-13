Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/9/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We highlighted results in our previous note here. Nektar, in collaboration with Bristol Myers, is expected to initiate a phase 3 registrational trial in first- line melanoma in 3Q18. In addition, pivotal studies are also currently being designed and expected to start in 2018 for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and urothelial cancer (UC).””

8/8/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

8/8/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Our 12-month, $54 price target on the shares of Nektar is based on a 13-year DCF-driven, sum-of-the-parts analysis. Our DCF is driven by beta of 1.15, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 8.6%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2023. Pending further data updates, we are eliminating NSCLC from our model, which represented about 30% of our valuation in our prior model. Cancer together represent about 64% of our target.””

7/25/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several updates lined up for the next several quarters. Additionally, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. Nektar stands to receive significant sales milestone payment plus royalties for Movantik under the license agreement with AstraZeneca. Also, its recent co-development deal with Lilly for NKTR-358 and Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 is encouraging. The deals provide revenues as well as reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. Nektar has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

6/28/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/19/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.15. 80,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,420. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.67 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

