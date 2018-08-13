Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) Shares Bought by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,952,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 924,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $31.24 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.