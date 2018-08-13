Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Holdings Cut by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust accounts for 0.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $119,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQI opened at $12.01 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0574 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

