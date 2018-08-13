Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) have trended very positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr earned a media sentiment score of 0.55 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1664934604517 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.99. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,865. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.