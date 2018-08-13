Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 449.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 197,350 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $283.16 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $241.83 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.