Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interactive Brokers Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0631391334449 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Interactive Brokers Group opened at $62.02 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

