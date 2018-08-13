Inter Parfums (IPAR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Inter Parfums opened at $61.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 81.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 458,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 458,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,327 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

