Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 111.19%.

Intellicheck opened at $2.16 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

In other Intellicheck news, insider Bryan Lewis acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

