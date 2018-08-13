Intel (INTC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.16. 277,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,637,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 302,961 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.