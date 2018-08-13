Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,122,033 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $87,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,319,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 60,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Intel by 21.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Intel by 14.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.85 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Morningstar set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.