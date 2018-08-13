Insperity (NSP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Insperity (NYSE:NSP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insperity earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.745187809632 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. Insperity has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $318,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,136 shares of company stock worth $14,568,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

