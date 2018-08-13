Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Insider Sells 9,363 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 9,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $523,672.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:TNET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.96. 182,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.38.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.