Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Insider Sells 9,363 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 9,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $523,672.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.96. 182,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.38.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TriNet Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in TriNet Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

