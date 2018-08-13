Insider Selling: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Director Sells $234,327.56 in Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total value of $234,327.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SHW opened at $442.99 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $326.68 and a 52 week high of $450.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BP PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,120,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 155,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

