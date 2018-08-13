Insider Selling: Power Financial Corp (PWF) Director Sells C$777,000.00 in Stock

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) Director Robert Jeffrey Orr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.08, for a total value of C$777,000.00.

Robert Jeffrey Orr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Robert Jeffrey Orr sold 125,000 shares of Power Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.61, for a total value of C$4,076,250.00.

Shares of PWF stock opened at C$31.06 on Monday. Power Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$30.30 and a 52-week high of C$37.00.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

PWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Financial to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Power Financial from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

