Insider Selling: PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $542,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. 263,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,819. PetIQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $665.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.35.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 64.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 408.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

