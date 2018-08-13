Insider Selling: Olin Co. (OLN) EVP Sells $1,259,160.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olin opened at $29.51 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Olin had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.84%. equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Olin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 50.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

