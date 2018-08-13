Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) SVP Sells 531 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Young Kwon sold 531 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $13,646.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Young Kwon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 8th, Young Kwon sold 632 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $18,328.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Young Kwon sold 35,164 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $1,031,360.12.

On Thursday, July 12th, Young Kwon sold 46,499 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $1,182,934.56.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Young Kwon sold 1 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24.90.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Young Kwon sold 17,500 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $418,250.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Young Kwon sold 15,351 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $351,691.41.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,950. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.