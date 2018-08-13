Insider Selling: KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) CEO Sells 5,546 Shares of Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,546 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $649,436.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,101 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KLA-Tencor opened at $114.23 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,347,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,470,000 after purchasing an additional 118,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 18.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,303,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,132,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

