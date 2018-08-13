Insider Selling: KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) CEO Sells 5,546 Shares of Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,546 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $649,436.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,101 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
KLA-Tencor opened at $114.23 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.
KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,347,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,470,000 after purchasing an additional 118,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 18.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,303,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,132,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.
About KLA-Tencor
KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.
