Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (KEX) VP Sells $42,500.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,968 shares in the company, valued at $932,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KEX stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $802.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.