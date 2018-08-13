Insider Selling: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) insider Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $62,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $62.88 on Monday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.