Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (GRUB) CEO Sells $402,000.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GrubHub opened at $130.42 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $141.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Stephens began coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Gabelli began coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on GrubHub to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

