Insider Selling: Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Director Sells $161,500.00 in Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Eric R. Ball sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glu Mobile opened at $6.43 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $911.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $7,390,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

