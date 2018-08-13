Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells $361,161.50 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $361,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $51.87 on Monday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.25.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 target price on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.
Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.