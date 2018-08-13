Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells $361,161.50 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $361,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $51.87 on Monday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,522,000 after acquiring an additional 466,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 116,567.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,769 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 346,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CarGurus by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 321,230 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 target price on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

